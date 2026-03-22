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Brooks Nader Admits She 'Forever Regrets' Getting Liposuction Years Ago: 'I Just Didn't Need It'

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Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader divulged she regrets getting liposuction several years ago in a new interview.

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March 22 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

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Brooks Nader confessed she went under the knife to get liposuction several years prior.

However, the model, 29, revealed in a new interview how she feels remorse for going through with the procedure.

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Brooks Nader Reveals Her Liposuction Gave Her Ripples and Dimples

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image of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

'I just didn't need it,' Brooks Nader admitted about her lipo procedures.

“I probably shouldn't say this, but I'm just going to say it,” Nader told People at the Clarins Night of Extra event in Los Angeles on March 20. “I had liposuction years ago, and I forever regret it because I just didn't need it. I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things.”

“We just got to do less with all that and be healthy,” she said.

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The Model Previously Used a GlP-1 Medication

image of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

The reality show star went under the knife for liposuction and Botox injections in the past.

The Love Thy Nader star underwent a variety of surgeries to achieve her blonde bombshell look, including veneers and Botox injections, as well as using GLP-1s to help out her weight loss journey.

She previously got candid with Bustle in a November 2025 profile how losing a few inches off her waist would be her ticket to receiving more career opportunities.

“If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’” she confessed. “The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’”

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image of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

The model revealed she used weight-loss drugs to help out her career.

“The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off,” Nader continued. "I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different—but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model further discussed her body image issues and GLP-1 drug usage during an episode of her family's reality show.

Brooks Nader's Next Role Is Starring in the New 'Baywatch' Reboot

image of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader's next role will be in the 'Baywatch' revival.

Beauty standards in this industry are so unrealistic that you have to take shortcuts sometimes,” she said in her confessional during one episode. “I have so many huge life-changing shoots coming up. I feel like the pressure’s on and I’m gonna do whatever it takes to look my best.”

Nader will next be seen in the upcoming remake of Baywatch, as Selene, a witty Zuma beach lifeguard. According to Fox, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant's character is "sharp-tongued" and "excellent at her job."

The character synopsis also added: "Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding."

The reboot of the hit '90s TV show was announced in September 2025 and it is set to air sometime later this year.

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