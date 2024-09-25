Brooks Nader Says She 'Kisses Everyone I Know' After She's Caught Smooching 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Backstage

Though Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were caught kissing backstage during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of Dancing With the Stars, the two, who are partnered up this season, aren't giving into the romance rumors.

“I kiss everyone I know. All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck," the model, 27, who is single after splitting from her husband, Billy Haire, said in a new interview.