Brooks Nader Says She 'Kisses Everyone I Know' After She's Caught Smooching 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Backstage

Source: Disney/Andrew Eccles

Brooks Nader defended kissing her 'DWTS' partner, Gleb Savchenko, during the September 24 episode.

Sept. 25 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Though Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were caught kissing backstage during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of Dancing With the Stars, the two, who are partnered up this season, aren't giving into the romance rumors.

“I kiss everyone I know. All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck," the model, 27, who is single after splitting from her husband, Billy Haire, said in a new interview.

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

The pair were seen kissing backstage during the recent episode of 'DWTS.'

The video package, which aired before their routine on the September 24, episode showed the brunette babe leaning in and giving him a smooch while rehearsing their quickstep to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

“I didn’t watch the package,” the dancer, 41, told Us Weekly after the episode aired. “And I said to Brooks, ‘Don’t watch the package,’ because I don’t want her to get frustrated, like, messed up or something.”

“She loves to kiss," he said, backing up Nader's remarks.

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

The duo are both single.

The duo, who are both single, have sparked romance rumors since they started working together on the ABC series — and they even dished on what makes them work as a team.

"We’re just having fun honestly and you know, just living our life," Brooks told E! News.

"Listen, when you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry," the Russia native explained. "Especially like, when we dance together it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much, you know."

MORE ON:
Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

Brooks Nader previously said they're both 'fond of each other.'

Nader added, "We also are fond of each other."

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

Brooks Nader previously said she's winning the competition.

Nader previously gushed to OK! about getting to be around Savchenko.

“I used to dance in high school and so to be able to dive back into something that I missed a lot is so much fun. My partner Gleb is incredible and we have a great connection. How fun, you just get to go dance with hottie Gleb every day and call it work for five hours. I'm like, ‘This is amazing.’ So, I'm having a lot of fun with it and you gotta vote with me,” she previously shared.

"I've been practicing with my partner every single day for like five hours a day. It's so exciting. It's challenging because it's a lot more involved than I thought it would be, which I'm so up for and excited about," she previously said before the show premiered on September 17.

