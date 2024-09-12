Brooks Nader Declares She's 'Totally Winning' Season 33 of 'DWTS': 'Not Even Worried'
Winner, winner, chicken dinner!
While speaking with OK! at a press conference to celebrate Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show at their Times Square flagship restaurant, model Brooks Nader, 27, bet on herself to win Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.
“My gosh, practice is so much fun,” she said of the gearing up for the season premiere of the competition show, which airs on September 17. “I just landed an hour ago from L.A., and I've been practicing with my partner every single day for like five hours a day. It's so exciting. It's challenging because it's a lot more involved than I thought it would be, which I'm so up for and excited about.”
The star noted that her experience and amazing partner Gleb Savchenko will give her a competitive edge.
“I used to dance in high school and so to be able to dive back into something that I missed a lot is so much fun. My partner Gleb is incredible and we have a great connection. How fun, you just get to go dance with hottie Gleb every day and call it work for five hours. I'm like, ‘This is amazing.’ So, I'm having a lot of fun with it and you gotta vote with me,” she raved.
As for whether she is taking home the mirrorball trophy, the Sports Illustrated bombshell declared, “I'm totally winning. I love it. Not even worried. I'm winning. Just so you know.”
Though she is super confident in herself and partner Savchenko, Nader admitted she has her work cut out for her if she is going to pull it off.
“There's a couple of Olympic athletes in there, which they're pretty good obviously. And then there's Chandler Kinney, she's been dancing since she was like 3 years old. Nothing's gonna be easy about this, but we love a challenge and we're gonna crush it,” she said.
Nader has quite a busy schedule these days with modeling, DWTS and acting, however, she shared how she stays motivated.
“I guess living an expensive lifestyle,” she replied, when asked about what drives her. “New York, and L.A. I'm like, ‘Someone's gotta pay for it’, I’m single so it's me. It's easy to be motivated when you have good people and good sisters around you.”
Nader also discussed her dating life amid rumors she sparked romances with Tom Brady and Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece this summer.
The brunette beauty — who confirmed her split from husband, Billy Haire, in May — insisted she’s “having a blast” getting back out there.
Her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader, 22, also noted that her sibling was very much “single.”
“She’s having fun as a single girl,” Sarah Jane insisted. “I think it’s as exciting as it possibly could be [for her].”
Brooks then shared why Raising Cane’s is so special for both her and her sister, as they donned the establishment’s new retail line.
“We grew up right around the corner from Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge on Highland Road. It was an after-school tradition every day. When I moved to New York at 18, I was like bummed. My first thing was like, 'Where am I gonna get Raising Cane’s?' There wasn't one here,” she explained. “When I would go home to visit our parents in Louisiana, the first stop was and is always Raising Cane’s. So, it holds a special place in our heart.”