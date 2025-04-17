NEWS Brooks Nader Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Low-Cut Top While Partying It Up After Dumping Gleb Savchenko: Photos Source: @brooksnader/instagram;mega Brooks Nader is living it up as a single lady.

Brooks Nader is letting loose after dumping Gleb Savchenko over cheating accusations. On the night of Wednesday, April 16, the model uploaded a video to her Instagram Story that showed herself and Ellie Goulding mouthing along and grooving to an audio clip while riding in the backseat of a car.

Source: @brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader nearly spilled out of her top during a fun night with singer Ellie Goulding.

Nader, 29, almost suffered a nip slip in her outfit, as she rocked a black top with a plunging neckline underneath a black leather jacket. She simply captioned the video, "@elliegoulding💍." The British singer, 38, reposted the clip to her own Instagram page, writing, "I'm a former model."

As OK! reported, Nader pulled the plug on her and Savchenko's on-off romance earlier this month amid rumors he was unfaithful. After the news broke, the dancer, 41, told Us Weekly he "was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship."

Source: @brooksnader/instagram The model's post comes after she dumped Gleb Savchenko over cheating rumors.

"The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak," Savchenko said. "I called her today in response, but she has not replied." "The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1," the dad-of-two continued. "And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood."

Source: MEGA The 'DWTS' partners have been on and off since September 2024.

Nader hasn't commented on the cheating allegations directly, but her sister Grace Ann Nader did so in a recent TikTok. The social media video began with Brooks sitting on Gleb's lap, with the text onscreen reading, "She doesn't know it yet, but in 24 hours she'll find out he cheated."

Social media users questioned Grace Ann's allegations, with one person writing in the comments section, "Just wondering if there’s any hard evidence because if this is for PR and [sic] being OK with potentially ruining someone’s reputation is not OK." "There is hard evidence," Grace Ann responded.

Source: @graceannnader/tiktok Nader's sister claimed there's 'hard evidence' that Savchenko was unfaithful.

This wasn't the first time the duo split, as one month after the Dancing With the Stars partners first sparked romance rumors in September 2024, it was revealed Gleb ended things. However, the brunette beauty hit back at the headlines with a funny TikTok, hinting they were never exclusively dating at the time.