Brooks Nader Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Low-Cut Top While Partying It Up After Dumping Gleb Savchenko: Photos
Brooks Nader is letting loose after dumping Gleb Savchenko over cheating accusations.
On the night of Wednesday, April 16, the model uploaded a video to her Instagram Story that showed herself and Ellie Goulding mouthing along and grooving to an audio clip while riding in the backseat of a car.
Nader, 29, almost suffered a nip slip in her outfit, as she rocked a black top with a plunging neckline underneath a black leather jacket.
She simply captioned the video, "@elliegoulding💍."
The British singer, 38, reposted the clip to her own Instagram page, writing, "I'm a former model."
As OK! reported, Nader pulled the plug on her and Savchenko's on-off romance earlier this month amid rumors he was unfaithful.
After the news broke, the dancer, 41, told Us Weekly he "was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship."
"The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak," Savchenko said. "I called her today in response, but she has not replied."
"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1," the dad-of-two continued. "And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood."
- Brooks Nader Dumped Gleb Savchenko Because She Saw 'Hard Evidence' That He Cheated, Model's Sister Reveals
- Brooks Nader Shows Off Body in Tiny String Bikini After Dumping Gleb Savchenko Over Cheating Allegations: Photo
- Brooks Nader Hints She Was Never Dating 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Gleb Savchenko Amid Breakup Reports
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nader hasn't commented on the cheating allegations directly, but her sister Grace Ann Nader did so in a recent TikTok.
The social media video began with Brooks sitting on Gleb's lap, with the text onscreen reading, "She doesn't know it yet, but in 24 hours she'll find out he cheated."
Social media users questioned Grace Ann's allegations, with one person writing in the comments section, "Just wondering if there’s any hard evidence because if this is for PR and [sic] being OK with potentially ruining someone’s reputation is not OK."
"There is hard evidence," Grace Ann responded.
This wasn't the first time the duo split, as one month after the Dancing With the Stars partners first sparked romance rumors in September 2024, it was revealed Gleb ended things.
However, the brunette beauty hit back at the headlines with a funny TikTok, hinting they were never exclusively dating at the time.
"When he's breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating," she wrote alongside the video that was playing an audio clip from when Miles Teller's Whiplash character breaks up with someone.
"I don’t think we should be together. I’ve thought about it a lot, and this is what’s going to happen," the actor's character stated. "I’m going to keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because of that it’s going to take up more and more of my time and I’m not going to be able to spend as much time with you."
Brooks looked around in confusion as the voiceover played and then took a sip of her drink.