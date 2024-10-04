'DWTS' Partners Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Seen Playfully Packing on the PDA as They Leave Rehearsal
Brooks Nader and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, are stirring up quite the buzz, as their flirty chemistry continues to shock fans.
On October 3, Nader and Savchenko were seen leaving dance practice in Los Angeles — and they were unable to keep their hands off each other. The couple was caught sharing a kiss behind a car before parting ways.
On the same day, Nader uploaded a TikTok video that caught fans' attention as the reflection in a black car behind them revealed Savchenko, 41, playfully grabbing her butt.
She was seemingly unbothered as she lip-synced a viral sound, saying, "I would check myself into a mental hospital today but I have things to do," while captioning the clip: "Got a dance to learn!!!"
This isn’t the first time the duo have fueled rumors with their steamy antics.
On October 1, Nader posted another playful TikTok where the two turned up the heat — this time while taking sipping on a beverage.
The caption read, “The only way to take ginger shots!!!! @glebsavchenko @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS 🤸🤸🤸.”
The video had fans talking, as Nader lay on her back with a bottle balanced on her lips while Savchenko leaned in, placed his mouth over the bottle, and then flipped her over as he took the shot.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The flirtation isn’t confined to rehearsals or TikTok either.
On September 26, another TikTok user captured the pair being particularly close on set, with Nader affectionately caressing Savchenko's butt while hugging him from behind.
One user commented, "I can't help but feel like Gleb rocked her world and now she's locked in 🫣😂."
"I thought she was clingy at first, but the way he grabbed her hands back at the end 😍 stop, they’re so cute," another noted.
Fans are clearly invested in their dynamic, but the pair has yet to confirm any romance beyond their on-screen chemistry.
“I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time,” Nader shared at Goldie Hawn’s Love-In Gala in Los Angeles at the end of September, referring to her divorce from Billy Haire.
“He’s just an amazing teacher, and it’s not a bad gig for me either to spend six hours a day just sweating and rehearsing with him every day. It’s fantastic,” Nader mentioned in another interview.
“Of course, people are talking about the makeout… but I just got divorced, I’m 27. He’s great! And, I’m having the best time,” she added, referring to her and Gleb kissing backstage.