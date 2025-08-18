Brooks Nader Pokes Fun at Her Wardrobe Malfunction During Luxe Boat Ride

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader loves to show what she’s got! The Sports Illustrated model gave fans a peek at her glamorous day out on the water, sharing a playful snap from a luxe boat ride. Nader stunned in a plunging white bodycon dress paired with oversized gold statement jewelry and a chic wide-brim cowgirl hat.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader shared boat photos on Instagram.

In the photo, the 28-year-old beauty leaned back laughing, her sun-kissed skin glowing as she struck a carefree pose against the sparkling blue sea. She cheekily covered up a wardrobe slip with strategically placed star emojis on her nipples, while her side assets still peeked out.

Nader also turned up the heat in another shot, posing sultrily while her nipples poked through the thin fabric. She then posted a snap with her influencer bestie inside the boat, where her chest nearly spilled out of her outfit, complete with an areola slip.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The Hulu star covered her wardrobe slip with star emojis.

“Bestie for life,” she wrote across the picture, tagging @zachzumb. Nader took everything in stride, writing on her Instagram Story, "Lemonades out of lemons baby!!"

It’s not the first time the model has pushed boundaries with her posts. Just days earlier, she went viral for a topless seaside photo wearing only a tiny black thong bikini bottom while climbing a giant inflatable ladder. Sun-kissed and effortlessly glam with tousled hair, she joked in the caption, “I almost got it 🤣.”

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader's new reality show debuts August 26.

All of this comes as Nader gears up for her next big move — reality TV. She and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, are starring in the brand-new series Love Thy Nader, premiering August 26 on Freeform and Hulu.

“The Nader sisters run in a pack,” Brooks explained in the teaser. “We grew up in conservative Louisiana, and we didn’t have a lot of money. In New York City, the rules are different.”

The official trailer, which dropped August 11, also included plenty of drama, including tension with her pro dancer ex, Gleb Savchenko. “Gleb and I met through Dancing With the Stars,” she said in the clip. “In our family, we say, ‘You don’t date one Nader sister, you date all of us.’”

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The 'DWTS' star also went topless on her vacation.

Her sister Mary Holland hinted trouble was coming. “My sister just got cheated on. What do I do? And, also, why do men suck?” she asked in the trailer. Brooks didn’t hold back either, accusing Gleb of stepping out on her. “He’s a cheater and I have all that proof,” she claimed, while Gleb clapped back in a voiceover, saying, “I’m just sad how people spread lies and rumors to promote their new reality show.”