Brooks Nader and Her 3 Sisters Jet Ski Naked During Chic European Vacation: Photos
Brooks Nader and her sisters — Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane — are taking their summer to a whole new level.
On Sunday, August 10, Brooks hopped on Instagram to post a cheeky video from their glamorous European getaway. In the clip, two jet skis zip across crystal blue water, each carrying two of the sisters. At one point, one of them throws a hand in the air, soaking in the fun.
“4 naked Nader sisters in the Med, a spin off,” the DWTS star joked in her caption, adding a crying-laughing emoji for good measure.
Sarah Jane was also spotted getting cozy with Brooks’ friend, influencer Zach Zumbush, as they danced and his hands moved across her body.
This playful post comes just weeks after Brooks turned heads during another sultry girls’ night out with sister Sarah Jane.
The model was impossible to miss in a barely buttoned beige cardigan with no bra underneath, showing off her bold, confident style. She topped it off with a statement snake-shaped diamond necklace that shimmered under the lights.
Later, Brooks posted Instagram Stories from their night in a luxury outdoor restaurant with palm trees swaying and string lights glowing in the background. The sisters laughed and clinked cocktails as they posed for the camera.
“Hot date for the 28th night in a row,” Sarah quipped in her own post, tagging Brooks with heart and laughing emojis.
Brooks styled the outfit with oversized black sunglasses and slicked-back hair in a chic bun. In another snap, she zoomed in on her chest, giving fans a closer look at her daring ensemble.
Their European trip is perfectly timed just weeks before the premiere of their new reality show, Love Thy Nader, debuting August 26 on Freeform and Hulu.
“The Nader sisters run in a pack,” Brooks said in the trailer, talking about herself and her sisters. “We grew up in conservative Louisiana, we didn’t have a lot of money. In New York City, the rules are different.”
According to the show’s official description, the unscripted series dives into life in the public eye — and how the sisters’ close bond helped launch them to success. Fans can expect a mix of high-fashion moments, the exclusive NYC social scene and the unpredictable drama of dating under the spotlight.
“Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite, and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives,” the show teased. “Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to 'make it.'”