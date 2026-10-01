Brooks Nader Pulls Down Her Bathing Suit Bottom in Scandalous Photo From Italy

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is making waves with another daring look during her Italian getaway. The model recently shared a series of photos from her trip, including one that showed her posing on a balcony overlooking the water in a tiny black-and-white zebra-print bikini. Nader appeared to pull down one side of her bikini bottoms while posing for the camera. She finished the look with a matching zebra-print cover-up and oversized sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader shared a series of photos from her Italian getaway featuring a tiny zebra-print bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

Her blonde hair was pulled back as she relaxed in the sunny setting. She also gave followers a closer look at her layered necklaces, including a cross pendant and her cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Nader Showed Off More Vacation Looks

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM The model paired the look with a matching cover-up, oversized sunglasses and layered necklaces.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been spending time in Italy and has shared several eye-catching looks throughout the trip. She recently posed in the same tiny zebra-print bikini and matching cover-up and sunglasses. The latest carousel included another glimpse of the vacation outfit as she relaxed at the luxurious Splendido, A Belmond Hotel. Nader accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and held the floral cup in front of her face. Her blonde hair stayed pulled back as she posed inside the elegant setting. The look showed off her midriff, while the open cover-up added an extra touch to her poolside style.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Opened Up About Her Dating Life

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader recently joked about her dating life while attending the 2026 Emmys with her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader.

Nader has also been open about her personal life in recent months. The model made headlines after attending the 2026 Emmys at the Los Angeles Peacock Theater, where she joked about her dating situation during a red-carpet interview. While speaking with Live From E!: 2026 Emmys alongside her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader, Brooks gave a blunt answer about her romantic life. She said she’s "a s-- symbol who never has s--. Great." Brooks then appeared to reconsider her choice of words and asked, "Am I allowed to say that?" Although she arrived without a date, the model said she was happy to have her "sweet sister" by her side. The sisters kept the mood light as Brooks added, "We're being wholesome," before joking, "Good family girls."

Nader Focuses on a Healthier Lifestyle

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM The model said she was focusing more on healthy eating, exercise and taking care of her mental and physical well-being.