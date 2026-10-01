Brooks Nader Pulls Down Her Bathing Suit Bottom in Scandalous Photo From Italy
Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader is making waves with another daring look during her Italian getaway.
The model recently shared a series of photos from her trip, including one that showed her posing on a balcony overlooking the water in a tiny black-and-white zebra-print bikini.
Nader appeared to pull down one side of her bikini bottoms while posing for the camera. She finished the look with a matching zebra-print cover-up and oversized sunglasses.
Her blonde hair was pulled back as she relaxed in the sunny setting.
She also gave followers a closer look at her layered necklaces, including a cross pendant and her cleavage.
Nader Showed Off More Vacation Looks
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been spending time in Italy and has shared several eye-catching looks throughout the trip.
She recently posed in the same tiny zebra-print bikini and matching cover-up and sunglasses. The latest carousel included another glimpse of the vacation outfit as she relaxed at the luxurious Splendido, A Belmond Hotel.
Nader accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and held the floral cup in front of her face. Her blonde hair stayed pulled back as she posed inside the elegant setting.
The look showed off her midriff, while the open cover-up added an extra touch to her poolside style.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooks Nader Opened Up About Her Dating Life
Nader has also been open about her personal life in recent months.
The model made headlines after attending the 2026 Emmys at the Los Angeles Peacock Theater, where she joked about her dating situation during a red-carpet interview.
While speaking with Live From E!: 2026 Emmys alongside her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader, Brooks gave a blunt answer about her romantic life.
She said she’s "a s-- symbol who never has s--. Great."
Brooks then appeared to reconsider her choice of words and asked, "Am I allowed to say that?"
Although she arrived without a date, the model said she was happy to have her "sweet sister" by her side.
The sisters kept the mood light as Brooks added, "We're being wholesome," before joking, "Good family girls."
Nader Focuses on a Healthier Lifestyle
Back in June, Brooks also opened up about making some changes in her daily life.
The Baywatch star said she was putting more attention toward her well-being and making more restorative choices.
“I’m eating a lot healthier and I’m not partying as much, which, you know me, that’s pretty hard,” she added. “But I’m doing it, and I’m working out a lot and taking care of my mind, body, that whole situation. So, it’s a new era, a good one.”