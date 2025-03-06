Model Brooks Nader Frees the Nipple in Lacey See-Through Top: See the Racy Photo
Brooks Nader isn't afraid to show a little skin.
On Thursday, March 6, the model uploaded a very revealing photo of herself wearing a lacey blue top that exposed her bare chest. The shirt, which she tucked into her jeans, also featured a ruffled high neckline and floral details.
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 29, let the racy snap do all the talking, as the only caption she added was a @ysl tag, which she strategically placed over her chest.
A few hours earlier, she showed off another sultry ensemble of a tight white sleeveless minidress that featured a poofy bottom.
Nader is currently in "her favorite city," Paris, France, for Paris Fashion Week.
The star shared several scenic photos of the city as well, including a meal in her hotel room and of the architecture.
The Hollywood beauty has a tendency to go topless, as last month, she and her sister joked, "don't know why we packed clothes" when they went skinny-dipping in their hotel pool during a fun vacation.
Like the trip with her sibling, it appears beau Gleb Savchenko, 41, wasn't with her in Paris.
As OK! reported, the pair's romance first made headlines when they were caught kissing backstage at DWTS — though at the time, she brushed off the incident.
"I kiss everyone I know," she claimed to a reporter who asked about the smooch. "All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."
When rumors spread in October 2024 that Savchenko broke it off, Nader filmed a TikTok to hint they were never in an exclusive romance to begin with — but just weeks later, they packed on the PDA in another social media video. Savchenko also insisted to a paparazzi that they weren't in a fake "showmance."
Though they still haven't clarified their status, a source spilled to Us Weekly last month, "Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating. They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."
The source said the stars "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," referencing the two daughters the professional dancer has with ex-wife Elena Samodanova. "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."
Savchenko and his estranged wife separated in 2020 after marrying in 2006.
Nader separated from advertising executive Billy Haire in 2022 after three years of marriage.