Brooks Nader Bares Her Cleavage in a Streak of Sultry Swimsuits: Photos
Brooks Nader went on a swimsuit spree on social media.
The model, 28, stripped down to scandalous bikinis and one-pieces in a St. Tropez, France, recap on Tuesday, July 29.
Nader kicked off her photo dump in a busty leopard-print bathing suit from BANANHOT, paired with dark sunglasses from Phoebe Philo. She posed in front of a wooden building as she held a glass of coffee with a straw in her hand.
In a different snapshot, the star fully exposed her nipples in a see-through, white polka dot maxi dress. The halter-style design plunged all the way to her belly button and barely covered her b------. The photo was taken in front of a bathroom tub, with a large window overlooking the ocean. Nader paired the revealing ensemble with a gold watch, white stilettos and sunglasses. She showed off the full look outdoors, on a balcony with a pool and large grass lawn behind her.
Nader later went braless in a tiny white crop top and skirt. She swept her hair into a sleek bun, putting her chunky gold earrings on full display. In a short clip of the outfit, the Dancing With the Stars alum spun around, blew a kiss and stuck her tongue out at the camera.
The brunette beauty changed into a backless black gown, paired with a diamond snake necklace. The garment was semi-sheer, exposing her bra and underwear underneath. Similarly, she went braless in an asymmetrical, draped white gown with cutouts on the sides. Nader popped a hip, flaunting her long legs in the scoop-neck style from Sid Neigum.
In one snapshot, Nader showed her cleavage in a plunging black dress, accentuated by an elaborate necklace with what appeared to be gold coins from Yves Saint Laurent. She wore her blonde locks long and loose as she mugged straight for the camera.
One day, the Love Thy Nader star sat in the back of a convertible, donning a tiny, light blue bikini and sweat shorts. Her hair blew with the wind, yet was tamed by an off-white baseball cap. She also complemented the ensemble with black flip-flops and an emerald green micro purse.
In the evening, Nader exhibited her lean physique in a long periwinkle slip dress. The frock fell at her sides as she posed on the staircase with her legs crossed.
She capped off her Instagram carousel with several other memories as of late, including a helicopter ride, a day in the sun with sister Mary Holland Nader and a scenic view of the ocean.
"Some fave fits and views as of lately 🇫🇷," she captioned the post, which racked up over 55,000 likes.