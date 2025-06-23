Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Emotional Photos With Dementia-Stricken Actor: 'Grateful'
Tallulah Willis is holding her dad a little closer these days.
Over the weekend, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a heartfelt moment with the Die Hard actor, who’s currently battling frontotemporal dementia.
On Sunday, June 22, Tallulah took to Instagram with touching photos of the two spending time together at her grandmother’s house.
“Sunday funday at Grams ! Grateful 🕊️,” she wrote in the caption, getting emotional about the time they shared.
In the first photo, the 31-year-old designer sat cross-legged on the floor, holding both of Bruce’s hands as he sat calmly in a chair. Tallulah smiled at her dad as he looked back at her with a soft stare. The second picture showed the two embracing warmly in the dining room, wrapping each other up in a tight hug.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love and support.
“Your dad looks so good! ❤️,” one follower wrote.
Another added, “As a dad I’m telling you that the hug you gave him was priceless. ❤️.”
“I love when you post photos making memories with your dad. I was my mother’s caregiver and she passed away in April from dementia and I cherish the memories I made with her, during hospice, forever ❤️,” a supporter shared.
One fan kept it simple and sweet, writing, “You and your cutie smile 🥰.”
As OK! previously reported, Bruce’s family has remained incredibly close and supportive since the actor was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, later followed by a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.
Though he’s struggled with verbal communication, his eldest daughter, Rumer, revealed in March that her dad is "doing great."’
However, months later, Rumer gave fans a bittersweet glimpse into the family’s reality on Father’s Day.
“Today is hard,” Rumer wrote on Sunday, June 16, via Instagram. “I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life."
She continued, “To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all.”
Even though the pain is real, Rumer said she reminds herself that Bruce “wouldn’t want” her to be sad.
“I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta,” she said, referencing her daughter. “I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad. Happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…❤️”