Tallulah Willis Feels 'Proud' to Be Bruce's Daughter as Actor's Health Declines: See Heartwarming Photos

Source: @buuski/Instagram
By:

Nov. 15 2023, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Tallulah Willis is holding onto the precious memories she has with her father, Bruce Willis.

On Tuesday, November 14, the famous offspring shared an emotional post about her dad as he continues to battle his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis at age 68.

Source: @buuski/Instagram

Tallulah Willis, 29, is the youngest of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore's three children.

"D---, these photos are hitting tonight," Tallulah admitted in the caption of the post — which featured two different snaps of the father-daughter duo, as well as a throwback solo shot of the award-winning actor.

In one of the images, the 29-year-old was even sporting a Die Hard sweatshirt, paying homage to Bruce's starring roll in the 1988 hit film.

Source: @buuski/Instagram

Bruce Willis' family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis back in February.

"You're my whole d--- heart and I'm so proud to be your Tallulah Belle, Bruce Willis," she concluded.

Tallulah is the youngest of Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore's three children.

Source: MEGA

Tallulah Willis recently revealed her dad still knows who she is.

Her older sisters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, as well as their younger half-siblings, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9 — whom Bruce shares with his wife Emma Heming — have all been struggling to cope with their father's difficult health diagnosis.

Tallulah recently provided an update about The Sixth Sense star during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, as OK! previously reported.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," Tallulah explained, noting she knows her father is still there even if he can't physically communicate the way that he used to.

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special," she gushed of the Golden Globe winner.

The Willis family has been particularly open with the public about Bruce's worsening health, a decision Tallulah explained was made for more than one reason.

"Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness," she detailed. "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us."

Source: @buuski/Instagram

Bruce Willis' family has been very open about their struggles with the actor's declining health.

Tallulah concluded: "And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads."

Bruce's wife has taken the reigns in terms of being the Pulp Fiction star's primary caretaker, causing her to be at the forefront of questions and interest from the public.

Source: OK!

After participating in a candid interview on TODAY, both Scout and Tallulah shouted their stepmom out on social media, thanking her for all that she does.

"I truly could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD," Scout wrote back in September. "Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F------ DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains."

