Bruce Willis Dementia Update: Daughter Tallulah Says Actor Is 'the Same' When She's With Him

Source: mega;@buuski/instagram
By:

Nov. 8 2023, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Even though Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his 29-year-old daughter, Tallulah, shared that she knows her father is still there.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," Bruce's offspring said on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Source: @buuski/instagram

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special," she added of the legendary actor, 68.

Source: mega

During the conversation, Barrymore praised Tallulah and her family for being so open and honest about what Bruce — who shares five daughters: Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis and Tallulah with ex Demi Moore and Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with wife Emma Heming Wills — is going through.

"Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness," she shared. "If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us."

Source: @buuski/instagram

"And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads," she added.

As OK! previously reported, Bruce's brood announced the FTD diagnosis in February. "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time," they said in a message at the time. "Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

Source: mega

Since then, Emma has been outspoken about being a caretaker, noting it has been really tough on her and the children.

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," she said in September. "It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

