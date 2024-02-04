Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Reunite to Celebrate Daughter Tallulah's 30th Birthday Amid Actor's Dementia Battle: Photo
Happy Birthday, Tallulah!
On Saturday, February 3, Demi Moore shared a photo of herself alongside ex-husband Bruce Willis and their youngest daughter, Tallulah.
The trio reunited for the 30-year-old’s birthday at a home in L.A.
“Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday ♥️,” the mother-of-three wrote alongside the image where Tallulah smiled for the camera as Bruce and Demi grinned at each other.
The celebration was casual, as Demi wore a black oversized cardigan and jeans, Bruce stepped out in gray pants, a black sweatshirt and a scarf, and Tallulah had on burgundy pants, a navy sweatshirt and sunglasses.
In response to the adorable family gathering, fans gushed over the former couple and their offspring in the comments section.
“Wow❤️❤️❤️,” one user penned, while another added, “Such a special family ❤️happy birthday.”
“Happy Birthday Tallulah Belle Willis - you’re an inspiration to many of us!” another person wrote, while one more said, “Totally love that you all are amicable.”
As OK! previously reported, the get together came almost a year after the brood announced Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
Since then, the action star’s wife Emma Heming Willis has been very vocal about raising awareness for the disease and sharing the difficulties of Bruce’s condition.
The mother-of-two — who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the ailing Die Hard actor — took to Instagram on December 28 to share a candid message reflecting on how important her "inner circle" is during these tough times.
"Holidays are hard. Anniversaries are hard," she explained of her husband’s health battle. "But for me, this year has really been about building a community and connection. And I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that."
"I’m lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don’t offer a way to fix-it but can just listen," she added. "That helps tremendously."
"People from all walks of life sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us," she added. "I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved."
"That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness," Emma continued. "I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much. It also makes me feel less alone. I am grateful to you."
"Bruce calls it the 'inner circle,'" she wrote alongside the clip. "It’s people that we are fortunate to have in our lives that we can call, trust and rely on."