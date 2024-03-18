Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah, 30, Reveals Autism Diagnosis With Sweet Throwback Video
Tallulah Willis revealed she'd been diagnosed with autism while sharing a sweet throwback video of her attending an event with her father, Bruce, when she was a child.
"Tell me your [sic] autistic without telling me your [sic] autistic 😂," she captioned a clip of her casually rubbing the Die Hard actor's bald head and playing with his ear.
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the 30-year-old. Several others asked her about when she'd discovered she was autistic.
"Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis," she replied. "Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. ☀️."
"What an amazing memory of you and your dad. Neurospicy folx make the world a better place," one user penned, referring to a common slang term used for people who fall under the neurodivergent umbrella, such as those diagnosed with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, Tourette syndrome or a number of other conditions.
Tallulah replied, "Neurospicy 😍."
Another fan chimed in, "I’m so happy you got the diagnosis and found it helpful. When done properly it can be truly life changing, deeply validating, and empowering," and a third wrote, "Wishing you love and understanding. Very happy for you."
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is classified by the National Institute of Mental Health as a neurological and developmental condition that can affect how people "interact with others, communicate, learn and behave."
In recent years, it's been recognized that women have often received diagnoses much later in life because much of the research on autism was conducted on boys and men, and the symptoms may present differently across genders.
Tallulah has been open about her various physical, emotional and mental health in the past. As OK! previously reported, she opened up on her history with eating disorders in a candid post shared in February.
"ED recovery babies — sending love to you all, I’m having an intense moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body," she said alongside a carousel of photos. "Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This little raggymuffin is so special and it’s strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality — LIFE! whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the 'better' version of me," she continued. "AND it’s ok to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet."