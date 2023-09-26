Bruce Willis' Daughters Thank Stepmom Emma Heming for Spreading Awareness on Dementia: 'Your Courage Is Moving Mountains'
Bruce Willis' blended family has stood by one another through thick and thin.
Hours after his wife, Emma Heming Willis, heartbreakingly detailed his battle with dementia on Today, a few of the model's stepdaughters took to social media to praise her for spreading awareness about the disorder.
"So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis," 32-year-old Tallulah Willis — the daughter of the actor and his ex-wife Demi Moore — wrote on her Monday, September 25, Instagram Story.
Tallulah's younger sister, Scout, 29, reposted the Story and showered Emma, 45, with more praise.
"I truly could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD," she gushed. "Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F------ DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains."
Demi and Bruce also share daughter Rumer, 34, while the movie star and Emma are parents to daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.
As OK! reported, on Today, the mother-of-two discussed her 68-year-old's husband health woes, which were first publicized in March 2022.
"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is," she spilled.
She also noted that "it's hard to know" whether or not the Sixth Sense lead is aware of his condition.
- Bruce Willis' Wife, Emma Heming Willis, Reflects On 'Sadness' & 'Grief' In Birthday Message For Ailing Action Star
- Bruce Willis' Family Has 'The Biggest Support System' After FTD Diagnosis, Insider Reveals: They're 'Closer Than Ever'
- Emma Heming Shares Sweet Video Of 'Girl Dad' Bruce Willis Skipping On The Sidewalk With Their Daughter
"To finally understand what was happening so that I could be into the acceptance of what is — it doesn't make it any less painful, but ... just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier," she explained in her TV interview.
The brood revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after announcing in March 2022 that aphasia was prompting him to retire from acting.
Emma said knowing the details of his condition is both a "blessing and a curse," though the silver lining is that their young daughters learned "so much and how to care and love, and it's really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness."
In a separate interview, the brunette beauty said that Mabel and Evelyn helped keep everyone's spirits up.
"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," she shared. "For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."
In May, the CocoBaba entrepreneur said in a social media post that treatment "options are slim," but they're still looking into everything they can to help Bruce.