BREAKING NEWS
Bruce Willis Dotes On Daughter Mabel In Touching New Video Shared By Wife Emma: Watch

Source: @emmahemmingwillis/instagram
Apr. 3 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Emma Heming Willis is remembering the good times despite her husband, Bruce Willis, currently battling dementia.

"Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray! Your energy is infectious. You can light a whole room with your smile and warmth. How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness. Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup 💕💕💕," the brunette beauty, 44, captioned a video of the actor, 68, spending quality time with his tot.

Source: @emmahemmingwillis/instagram
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over Mabel.

One person wrote, "Happy Birthday 🎂 great pictures," while another added, "Happy birthday Mabel!! May this day be filled with joy 🥳❤️."

Source: @emmahemmingwillis/instagram
As OK! previously reported, Emma is trying to stay strong after the Die Hard alum was diagnosed with with frontotemporal dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Source: @emmahemmingwillis/instagram
Emma recently shared what she's been going through as of late.

"It's definitely very lonely," she said of dealing with Bruce's diagnosis. "Which, the blessing for us to be able to come out with our family's statement was to be able to have a community, and how beautiful is this community?"

The model pointed out "the amount of love and compassion that we've received."

Source: @emmahemmingwillis/instagram
In March, Emma, who also shares daughter Evelyn, 8, with Bruce, revealed how she's keeping a positive attitude.

"The silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family," she stated to her followers.

"I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well," she continued.

