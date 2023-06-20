Rumer Willis Admits Watching Dad Bruce Hold His Granddaughter is 'Something I Will Treasure for the Rest of My Life': Photos
Rumer Willis is soaking up the special moments with her father, Bruce Willis, and her newborn daughter, Louetta — even if they are bittersweet.
On Sunday, June 18, the eldest daughter of the Die Hard star and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared an adorable photo of Bruce holding his first grandchild as his health continues to decline amid an ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia.
"Fathers to the old and new," Rumer, 34, wrote on Father's Day via Instagram alongside a series of heartwarming pictures. One of the images captured Bruce holding Louetta in his arms, while another showed Rumer holding her baby girl in one arm while hugging her dad.
The last two photos in the Instagram carousel were candids of Rumer's boyfriend and baby daddy, Derek Richard Thomas, 28, reading a book in bed with his daughter and looking silly while wearing a face mask.
"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," Rumer continued in the caption of the post. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."
"Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game," she expressed of Bruce — who also shares daughters Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Demi, 60, as well as his youngest daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, with his wife, Emma Heming, 45.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Rumer went on to gush over her beau on his first Father's Day, stating: "Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from 🌱. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear 🎶. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces."
"I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you 🧡," she concluded.