Bruce Willis' Health Woes Made 'Worse' by Witnessing Daughter Tallulah's Anorexia Struggles: Source
Tallulah Willis has dealt with anorexia on and off for years, but her most recent struggle with the eating disorder has also taken a toll on her father, Bruce Willis, as the actor's own health is already in decline due to dementia.
The 29-year-old, whose mom is Demi Moore, revealed she fell back into bad habits in early 2022 after her then fiancé Dillon Buss "dumped" her, and she quickly dropped to a shocking 84 pounds.
"Bruce could see her wasting away and it only made his own problems worse," a source spilled to Radar of the situation.
"Bruce was shattered when he saw Tallulah's suffering," the insider added. "It got to the point where the family thought it would be better if they weren't around each other at all."
As OK! reported, the 68-year-old's family has rallied around him in the wake of his diagnosis, and though its greatly affected his ability to communicate, the Catfish alum said Bruce "still knows who I am."
"He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day," Tallulah explained in a piece for Vogue. "One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."
One of the brighter spots in the Die Hard star's life lately is the arrival of his first grandchild, as daughter Rumer, 34, and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed a little girl named Louetta in April.
"This baby feels heaven-sent," an insider gushed to an outlet. "She’s brought Bruce so much happiness."
"Seeing Bruce as a grandpa is the sweetest thing. He’s always been so good with babies," the insider continued. "He’s been making the most of life, but there are challenges. There are tough days and sadness, so having Louetta has been such a blessing for him and the whole family."
A second insider said the father-of-five "lit up" when he first held the tot. "It was such an emotional moment — so many feelings. Rumer was in tears," they recalled. "There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. It was beautiful and bittersweet."