Bruce Willis' Health Woes Made 'Worse' by Witnessing Daughter Tallulah's Anorexia Struggles: Source

Tallulah Willis has dealt with anorexia on and off for years, but her most recent struggle with the eating disorder has also taken a toll on her father, Bruce Willis, as the actor's own health is already in decline due to dementia.

The 29-year-old, whose mom is Demi Moore, revealed she fell back into bad habits in early 2022 after her then fiancé Dillon Buss "dumped" her, and she quickly dropped to a shocking 84 pounds.