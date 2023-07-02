Breaking Down the Willis Family: Meet Bruce's 5 Daughters Caring for the Actor After His Dementia Diagnosis
One thing Bruce Willis can be grateful for is his supportive family standing by his side throughout his ongoing battle with dementia.
The Die Hard actor is the father of five loving daughters. He shares his eldest three, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his littlest ones, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with his wife, Emma Heming.
Keep scrolling to read all about the girl dad's doting brood!
Rumer Willis
Rumer is the first born of Bruce — and recently gave the 68-year-old his first grandchild!
The House Bunny star welcomed her newborn daughter, Louetta, with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, 28, on Tuesday, April 18, just two months after the Willis family announced their patriarch's condition had worsened, revealing a more specific frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
Scout Willis
Scout is the middle child of Bruce and Demi, and has candidly opened up about the "grief" she is dealing with amid her dad's declining physical and mental capabilities.
The "Love Without Possession" singer recently shared the sweetest message for The Sixth Sense actor on Father's Day.
"I feel so lucky to know the kind of tenderness that this man shares, the deep admiration, respect and reverence he has for his family. I feel so lucky that this incredible, vibrant, man is my father," Scout wrote on Sunday, June 19.
Tallulah Willis
Tallulah perhaps keeps a bit more quiet about her saddened emotions toward her father's heartbreaking health diagnosis, however, she doesn't forget to show her love!
"Happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno!!" The Whole Ten Yards actress wrote on Sunday, March 19. "Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me — what a delight!"
Mabel Willis
Bruce's wife Emma has does her best to make their family's difficult situation as easy as can be for the couple's two little ones, while still ensuring her daughters feel close to their dad despite his declining health.
Emma recently brought Mabel and Evelyn to visit Bruce's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and tour Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, where they were able to view their father's lifelike figure.
Evelyn Willis
Back in May, Emma shared a bittersweet story with her followers about a conversation she had with her 9-year-old daughter that left her "an absolute puddle."
"Evelyn says to me the other day, 'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?'" to which Emma admitted she was not aware.
"She says, 'Well, I was at school the other day and I had some free time and I was looking up fun facts about dementia,'" the model recalled, adding, "now that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny, and she really is her father’s child because these two love some random facts."
Emma informed fans that she assured Evelyn they "will always make sure that Daddy has a bottle of water in hand."