John Travolta 'Felt Lucky' to Work With Pal Bruce Willis on 'Pulp Fiction': 'We Were Comfortable With Each Other'
John Travolta opened up about his friendship with Bruce Willis and what it was like working together on Pulp Fiction while attending the 30th anniversary screening of the cult classic at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
On Thursday, April 18, Travolta shared that he and Willis already "had a history" by the time they stepped on set to film the Quentin Tarantino action flick.
"We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it," he added. "So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other."
"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" he continued.. "And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."
Aside from Travolta and Willis, Pulp Fiction starred a plethora of actors that were or would go on to become huge Hollywood stars, including Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Walken and many more.
It premiered in 1994 and later scored seven Oscar nominations.
Travolta also shared that his 24-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, became a huge fan of the movie when she finally watched it when she was 18 years old. "Oh, she loved all of it. She's a film buff. She has good taste in film," he gushed.
"I mean, obviously, I spent my whole life hearing about it and seeing clips of it," she chimed in. "But then, when I saw it, it's a perfect movie."
Unfortunately, Willis was unable to make it to the celebratory event due to his ongoing health struggles after being diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. The condition progressed and his diagnosis was changed to frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD).
Despite the difficult times, the Die Hard actor's family and closest friends have banded together to make every day as special as possible for him.
"Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is," a source said earlier this year. "They’re all sad for Bruce. They don’t know how long he’s got, so they’re treating every day like it’s his last."
ET Online spoke with Travolta.