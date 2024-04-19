OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > John Travolta
OK LogoNEWS

John Travolta 'Felt Lucky' to Work With Pal Bruce Willis on 'Pulp Fiction': 'We Were Comfortable With Each Other'

john travolta felt lucky work bruce willis pulp fiction comfortable pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

John Travolta opened up about his friendship with Bruce Willis and what it was like working together on Pulp Fiction while attending the 30th anniversary screening of the cult classic at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

On Thursday, April 18, Travolta shared that he and Willis already "had a history" by the time they stepped on set to film the Quentin Tarantino action flick.

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta felt lucky work bruce willis pulp fiction comfortable
Source: mega

John Travolta attended the 30th anniversary screening of 'Pulp Fiction' in Hollywood.

"We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it," he added. "So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other."

"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" he continued.. "And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta felt lucky work bruce willis pulp fiction comfortable
Source: mega

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and could not attend the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Travolta and Willis, Pulp Fiction starred a plethora of actors that were or would go on to become huge Hollywood stars, including Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Walken and many more.

It premiered in 1994 and later scored seven Oscar nominations.

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta felt lucky work bruce willis pulp fiction comfortable
Source: mega

John Travolta said he was already close friends with Bruce Willis when they starred in 'Pulp Fiction' together.

MORE ON:
John Travolta
Article continues below advertisement

Travolta also shared that his 24-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, became a huge fan of the movie when she finally watched it when she was 18 years old. "Oh, she loved all of it. She's a film buff. She has good taste in film," he gushed.

"I mean, obviously, I spent my whole life hearing about it and seeing clips of it," she chimed in. "But then, when I saw it, it's a perfect movie."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta felt lucky work bruce willis pulp fiction comfortable
Source: mega

Bruce Willis' condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Willis was unable to make it to the celebratory event due to his ongoing health struggles after being diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. The condition progressed and his diagnosis was changed to frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD).

Despite the difficult times, the Die Hard actor's family and closest friends have banded together to make every day as special as possible for him.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is," a source said earlier this year. "They’re all sad for Bruce. They don’t know how long he’s got, so they’re treating every day like it’s his last."

ET Online spoke with Travolta.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.