Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Gushes Over 'Pure' Actor on His 69th Birthday Amid Dementia Battle: 'We Simply Adore Him'
Emma Heming could not help but gush over Bruce Willis on his 69th Birthday.
The proud wife, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 19, to share an adorable throwback snap of the Die Hard actor snuggled up to one of his daughters, accompanied by a touching tribute to Willis.
"Just like you, we simply adore him," Heming, who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the Assassin star, wrote to her followers. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."
"He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞," she concluded the post.
"I love you so much. I love him so much! Our Pisces king!" Tallulah Willis commented below the photo.
The major milestone comes as the patriarch has continued to navigate his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. As OK! previously reported, the model has been leaning on Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore during this difficult time.
"Despite the fact that she’s the ex-wife, they’ve always gotten along well, and Emma appreciates that Demi is involved in a respectful way," a source spilled. "There’s arguably no one who knows him better, and Demi has also done research on holistic healing and healthy foods that might help."
"Emma welcomes her advice because Emma knows it comes from a place of love," the insider added of the Striptease actress, 61, with whom Willis shares Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah, 30.
"They know being in the presence of his family seems to bring him a lot of comfort, so that is what they focus on. No matter how much time Bruce has left, they want him to be surrounded by love and happiness," the source noted.
Heming recently emphasized how Willis has been enjoying his life despite his diagnosis. "The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth," she wrote in a social media update about an article she saw.
"I need society and whoever's writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people," the mother-of-two continued. "Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease, that's it's over."
"Let's pack it up — Nothing else to see here. We're done. No, it's the complete opposite of that," she stated.