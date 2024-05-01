Demi Moore, 61, Shows Off Killer Bikini Body While on Tropical Vacation With Her Daughters: Photos
Demi Moore continues to age like fine win!
The Striptease actress, 61, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, to share an adorable video of herself in a string bikini while doing a TikTok trend with her daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, their friends, Eric Buterbaugh and Patrick Hilgårt, along with her granddaughter, Louetta, on a tropical vacation.
"Family fun in the sun! Editing by @patrick.hilgart 😘," Moore captioned the sweet clip set to a version of Elvis Presley's "Burning Love" as the group jumped out of the frame while wearing cozy clothes in the house and into another with them in their swimwear at the beach.
"Can we talk real quick about how that bad a-- mama has a stronger physique at 61 than most 20-year-olds?" one fan penned below the post.
"I want Demi’s flat stomach when I’m 61. Jealous 😍🙌🏻" a second social media user gushed.
"I want to look like Demi when I get older wow! 🤩 👏🙌," a third added.
The matriarch's life seems better than ever as she's basked in being a grandmother and enjoying her single status. "She’s not looking," an insider close to Moore claimed of her lack of desire to date. "She doesn’t need a man to be fulfilled.”
After her eldest child, 35, welcomed her first kiddo in April 2023, the A Few Good Men alum has been focused on being present for the little one. "It’s been a joy for Demi to watch Rumer become a mom,” the source stated. “Demi really feels like her life just keeps getting better and better.”
Moore has also been a source of support for her ex-husband Bruce Willis after he was diagnosed with dementia. "I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” she said in a recent interview about loving someone with the disease.
“When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think, or even who you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are — not all that they’re not,” Moore added.
The Love Sonia actress and the Die Hard star, 69, were married from 1987 until 2000. In the years since, the former couple has maintained a close friendship. “Demi has been a rock for Bruce,” an insider claimed. “If he takes a bad turn, she’ll drop everything to be by his side."