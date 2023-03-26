In Sickness & In Health! Bruce Willis & Emma Heming Willis' Cutest Moments Amid Dementia Battle

Earlier this month, Heming Willis marked their 14th anniversary by calling the action star "the greatest love of my life," then went on to pen a heartfelt tribute to family and friends who have stepped up to help them as he continues to suffer cognitive problems.

"I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday," she wrote, before describing receiving a surprise bouquet of flowers at her door from a friend. "It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is."

"So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do," she continued. "This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time."