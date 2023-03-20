Bruce Willis Speaks For The First Time After Dementia Diagnosis In Candid Video Celebrating 68th Birthday
Bruce Willis seemed in good spirit as he was ambushed with love for his 68th birthday on Sunday, March 19, following his devastating dementia diagnosis last month.
The Die Hard actor was surrounded by his family — who sang "Happy Birthday" to their father, husband and former spouse before Bruce blew out a singular candle stuck in an apple pie.
Willis ex-wife, Demi Moore, captured the sweet moment on video, which portrayed Bruce singing and rejoicing with his loved ones, as they all danced around the kitchen.
"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them," the Ghost star — who shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Bruce — expressed via Instagram.
Scout posted the same heartwarming video to her own Instagram account, in addition to a tearful photo of the Bandits actress sitting on her father's shoulders when she was a little girl.
"It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment!" Scout wrote alongside the throwback picture. "Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad."
- Bruce Willis' Wife, Emma Heming Willis, Reflects On 'Sadness' & 'Grief' In Birthday Message For Ailing Action Star
- Demi Moore & Pregnant Rumer Willis Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance After Bruce's Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Photos
- Bruce Willis' Wife Defends Herself Against Claims She's Using Hollywood Star's Diagnosis For Attention: 'I Didn't Come To Play'
"What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him," she continued. "Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone."
"So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love. I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you," Scout concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, held back tears throughout the special day, as she admitted she was trying to stay strong for the couple's two young daughters — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 — whose father's health is declining before their eyes.
Emma responded to frequent comments asking how she is able to manage the difficult situation, to which she stated: "I’m not given a choice. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids in this so sometimes in our lives we have to put our big girl pants on and get to it."