Emma Heming Reveals The Moment She 'Fell Head Over Heels' For Hubby Bruce Willis
Feeling the love! Emma Heming took to social media to share a few adorable memories of the holiday season where her love story began with Bruce Willis.
"It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him 🤍," she captioned the Wednesday, December 28, Instagram montage of herself and the Die Hard actor happily playing in the snow, taking pictures and sledding down hills.
"This makes my heart glow," the action star's daughter, Tallulah, replied in the comments section, quickly followed by dozens of followers offering their well wishes to the family.
"Thank you for sharing these precious videos with us, Emma," one user wrote. "I’m sure there are millions of fans all over the world waiting for a sign from Bruce. Happy holidays to your beautiful family," while another added, "prayers to y’all for good health and many more years."
This year, Willis and Heming celebrated Christmas festivities with their young daughters — 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn — alongside the Pulp Fiction lead's ex Demi Moore and their adult daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.
And despite his failing health, Willis has plenty of reasons to be excited for the future after his eldest child, Rumer, announced she was pregnant!
"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," a source dished on Thursday, December 22. "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."
As OK! previously reported, the 67-year-old took a step back from his decades long acting career earlier this year after he was diagnosed with aphasia — a disorder which effects cognitive abilities such as speech and memory.
Following his diagnosis, the actor's family — including Moore and his older daughters — has grown even closer together as they nurse Willis through his ongoing health struggles.
"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," Heming revealed in a previous interview. "For us, as a family, it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."