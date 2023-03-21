Emma Heming Willis Calls Husband Bruce Willis 'The Greatest Love Of My Life' In Sweet Anniversary Post Amid 'Hard' Dementia Battle
Emma Heming Willis couldn't help but brag about how lucky she is to be married to Bruce Willis, who is currently battling dementia.
"Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me. In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow," she began the post on Tuesday, March 21. "Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left 'a little something' for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things.
"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is.So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time. I love you Juliya. You singlehandedly made this day special for us 💐💞#randomactsofkindness #gratitude #friendship," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the action star celebrated his 68th birthday with his family amid the devastating diagnosis.
In the sweet videos, Demi Moore, who was previously married to the Die Hard alum, and their daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, in addition to Emma and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, sang and ate some cake with Bruce.
"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them," the Ghost star wrote in a sweet post.
"He had the best time. He loved his apple pie," Emma shared of the festivities.
"I will spare you on that, but wait 'till you see that Reel," she added.