Bruce Willis, 69, Looks Happier Than Ever While Carrying Around His Young Daughter in NYC Amid Dementia Battle: Watch
Bruce Willis is living life to the fullest!
The Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 10, to share an adorable video of him carrying one of their young daughters on top of his head while walking in New York City during a fun-filled family day.
"The best seat in the house ♥️," the model penned beside the heartwarming video of the proud papa,69, and his kiddo.
The happy update comes after Heming, 46, opened up about telling their little ones, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, about their dad's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis and why she's been extremely upfront with them. "This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children," she explained in a recent interview.
"I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them," Heming added. "They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it."
The brunette beauty, who married Willis in 2009, emphasized that although their children are young, many experts claim they do understand what's going on around them. "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they’re ready to know the answer," she said.
"If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand, but this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," the brunette beauty stated. "Obviously, I don’t like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked. They know that Daddy’s not going to get better. I’m not going to allow FTD to take our whole family down. Bruce wouldn’t want that. They’re going to see me fight for our family, have some hope, and help the next family out there."
Heming also added how grateful she was that she's had the action star's former spouse, Demi Moore, 61, and his older kids, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, to lean on and help her through it all.
"The family respects the way I’m looking after him; they really support me. If I need to vent, if I need to cry, if I need to rage — because all of that can happen and it’s okay to have those feelings — they are always there to listen," she said. "I’m so thankful that we are this blended family. They’re very supportive, very loving, and very helpful, and a lot of people don’t have that."