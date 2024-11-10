Bruce Willis, 69, Looks Happier Than Ever While Carrying Around His Young Daughter in NYC Amid Dementia Battle: Watch

"If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand, but this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," the brunette beauty stated. "Obviously, I don’t like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked. They know that Daddy’s not going to get better. I’m not going to allow FTD to take our whole family down. Bruce wouldn’t want that. They’re going to see me fight for our family, have some hope, and help the next family out there."

Heming also added how grateful she was that she's had the action star's former spouse, Demi Moore, 61, and his older kids, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, to lean on and help her through it all.