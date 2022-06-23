Bruce Willis Spotted Meeting Up With A Friend At IHOP In Rare Outing Since Diagnosis

Willis shocked Hollywood and the world when he revealed on March 30 that he would be taking a step back from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” announced daughter Rumer Willis, 33, in the Instagram caption. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Aphasia is a brain disorder that affects the ability to effectively communicate, including speech and writing.

