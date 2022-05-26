Rumer Willis Steps Out In L.A. After Sharing That She's Been Playing Guitar For 'Daddio' Bruce Willis
Actress Rumer Willis is trying to maintain a sense of normalcy in the wake of dad Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis.
Dressed in a dark crop top and black jeans, the 33-year-old was spotted this week in Los Angeles grabbing coffee with a friend. She had her fiery red locks pulled back in a high ponytail and also rocked a pair of wayfarer sunglasses.
Just a few days beforehand, the Empire alum took to Instagram to show off her guitar and reveal that though she's "out of practice," she's been "trying to play some tunes for my Daddio."
The star has been sharing plenty of throwback photos with her dad after all of his loved ones released a joint statement to share that he would be retiring from the spotlight to focus on his health. The note was signed by Rumer, her sisters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 30, their mom Demi Moore, 59, as well as the actor's current wife Emma Heming, 43, and their two daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the message stated. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."
As OK! previously reported, the women in the Die Hard star's life didn't always get along, but they've put their differences aside for Willis' sake. The source said the ladies made "truces ... because they know he’s fading."
According to a Star source, his deteriorating state is what pushed Scout to reschedule her and fiancé Dillon Buss' wedding.
"It was either put off the wedding or move it up," explained the insider. "They decided the most important thing was that Bruce be there and be well enough to walk her down the aisle."