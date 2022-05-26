Rumer Willis Steps Out In L.A. After Sharing That She's Been Playing Guitar For 'Daddio' Bruce Willis

Just a few days beforehand, the Empire alum took to Instagram to show off her guitar and reveal that though she's "out of practice," she's been "trying to play some tunes for my Daddio."

The star has been sharing plenty of throwback photos with her dad after all of his loved ones released a joint statement to share that he would be retiring from the spotlight to focus on his health. The note was signed by Rumer, her sisters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 30, their mom Demi Moore, 59, as well as the actor's current wife Emma Heming, 43, and their two daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.