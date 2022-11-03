Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis

The star, 67, seems to be in good spirits these days, as a few weeks earlier, wife Emma Heming, 44, posted a cheerful video montage that showed him playing around with their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

And though the Unbreakable lead has stayed out of the spotlight since his family announced his cognitive disorder, his name recently made headlines since his The Whole Nine Yards costar Matthew Perry mentioned him in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.