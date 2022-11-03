Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
The star, 67, seems to be in good spirits these days, as a few weeks earlier, wife Emma Heming, 44, posted a cheerful video montage that showed him playing around with their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
And though the Unbreakable lead has stayed out of the spotlight since his family announced his cognitive disorder, his name recently made headlines since his The Whole Nine Yards costar Matthew Perry mentioned him in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
In the tome, Perry, 53, expressed his admiration for the movie star.
BRUCE WILLIS SHOWS LOVE FOR WIFE EMMA HEMING IN SWEET SELFIE AMID APHASIA BATTLE
"Sometimes, at the end of the night, when the sun was just about to come up and everyone else had gone, and the party was over, Bruce and I would just sit and talk," the Friends fan favorite wrote. "That's when I saw the real Bruce Willis — a good-hearted man, a caring man, selfless. A wonderful parent. And a wonderful actor. And most important, a good guy."
Elsewhere in the 17 Again star's tome, he revealed Willis' cameo on Friends was the result of a bet between the two, as Perry successfully predicted their flick would reach the top slot at the box office.
Though the pair lost touch not long after that, Perry insisted, "If he wanted me to be, I would be his friend for life. But as is the way with so many of these things, our paths rarely crossed after that."
Perry concluded the summary of their time together by noting that after hearing of his aphasia diagnosis, "I, of course, pray for him every night now."
The Daily Mail published photos of Willis' recent outing.