Bruce Willis Shows Loves For Wife Emma Heming In Sweet Selfie Amid His Battle With Aphasia

Nothing can get in the way of their love! Though Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming had to make some lifestyle changes in the wake of the actor's aphasia diagnosis, they proved their bond is as strong as ever.
On Wednesday, October 12, the mom-of-two uploaded a sweet photo to her Instagram Story that depicted the Die Hard star planting a smooch on her cheek as she snapped a smiley selfie.
The picture — which she captioned, "I love him too" — depicted the couple outside, with Willis donning a black baseball cap and Heming's windswept brunette tresses covering some of her face.
The 44-year-old model has provided fans with updates ever since the movie star's family announced this past March that he would be retiring from acting to focus on his health, as aphasia, a cognitive disorder, affects one's communication and speech skills.
Despite the medical setback, the parents-of-two have kept an upbeat demeanor, which can partially be credited to the presence of their two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," Heming shared in a previous interview. "For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."
However, Heming has confessed that looking after her family has also caused her to "struggle" with self-care.
"That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family," explained the brunette beauty. "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."
In a candid Instagram post a few months ago, the model admitted the "grief" she experiences over her husband's health condition can be "paralyzing," but it's something she's "learning" to live with.
"As my step-daughter [Scout Willis] told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love," she shared with her Instagram followers. "I hope you find some comfort in that too."