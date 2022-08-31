Emma Heming Is 'Learning To Live' With Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Aphasia Diagnosis
Emma Heming recently opened up to fans about her crippling sorrow amidst Bruce Willis's aphasia diagnosis.
The model, 44, shared an Instagram video on August 30, in honor of national grief awareness.
"This was the summer of self-discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," the entrepreneur wrote. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."
Heming's friends and family showed their support in the comments section. Scout Willis, 31, commended her stepmother and wrote, "This is so beautiful! I’m so proud of you, I love you so much!!!"
The actress' emotional message also inspired fans to discuss their personal experiences with grief. One commented, "Grief will make you move mountains when you can barely jump hurdles. It is the balance of what is, and what's to come.. You push through it."
OK! previously reported, that the actor retired due to his health condition. The disorder impacts cognitive abilities, and the Die Hard star, 67, had been fighting a silent battle for several years. Followers weren't aware of Willis' struggles until his wife released a statement last spring.
Heming released a lengthy statement on March 30, "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," she explained.
She added, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
The letter was signed by his current wife, ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters: Rumer, 34, Scout, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.