Bruce Willis' Wife Defends Herself Against Claims She's Using Hollywood Star's Diagnosis For Attention: 'I Didn't Come To Play'

“I just saw something about me getting my ‘five minutes,’ which is great, which means that you’re listening,” the actor's spouse said in a Wednesday, March 8, Instagram video. "So, I’m going to take my five minutes and I’m gonna turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband.”

“And then I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than,” she continued, before warning her followers, “Watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”