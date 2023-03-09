Bruce Willis' Wife Defends Herself Against Claims She's Using Hollywood Star's Diagnosis For Attention: 'I Didn't Come To Play'
Emma Heming is clearing her name.
Bruce Willis' wife came under fire after social media users accused the beauty of using her husband's tragic dementia diagnosis to garner attention. Instead, Heming clarified her only goal was to raise awareness about Willis' condition.
“I just saw something about me getting my ‘five minutes,’ which is great, which means that you’re listening,” the actor's spouse said in a Wednesday, March 8, Instagram video. "So, I’m going to take my five minutes and I’m gonna turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband.”
“And then I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than,” she continued, before warning her followers, “Watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”
Heming's stepdaughter Scout Willis showed her love for the matriarch in the comments section, writing, "HELL YES! I am so so proud of you!”
Last month, the Die Hard actor's entire family, including his ex-wife, Demi Moore, revealed to the world that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
- Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source
- Emma Heming Begs Paparazzi To Stay Away From Bruce Willis As His Diagnosis Worsens, Wants Him To Live 'Life To The Fullest'
- Bruce Willis Spotted Looking Confused With 2 Friends In First Sighting Since Dementia Diagnosis
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the note shared to Instagram read.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," explained the letter, which was signed by his wife, his former spouse, and all of Willis' daughters: Rumer, 34, Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," they continued. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. In Love & Gratitude, Ladies of Willis/Moore❤️."