Demi Moore & Her 'Selfless' Kids Are 'Rallying Around' Bruce Willis As The Actor’s Health Declines
Demi Moore still “adores” ex husband Bruce Willis and is so proud of her kids for supporting their father through his recent diagnosis.
“Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” an insider revealed.
Demi, 60, and Bruce, 67, were married in 1987 and later divorced in 2000. The pair share three children, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. In 2009, Bruce and Emma Heming Willis tied the knot, and the two share girls Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
The source spilled about the brood, saying they are “a family who are as close and respectful toward each other as you could imagine.”
The Top Gun actress “counts herself so lucky to have the best of so many worlds,” said the insider, referring to Demi’s ability to have a strong relationship with Bruce and Emma, a great life in L.A. and Idaho and a loving bond with her kids.
As OK! previously reported, Emma expressed similar sentiments about her tight knit crew. A source revealed she is "grateful" for the “biggest support system” amid the Die Hard actor’s tragic health decline.
The entire family is “closer than ever," according to the source.
“She is trying to make as many positive memories for them as she can. She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him," the insider added about Emma and her kids.
- Bruce Willis' Family Has 'The Biggest Support System' After FTD Diagnosis, Insider Reveals: They're 'Closer Than Ever'
- Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir
- Ashton Kutcher Reveals Aftermath Of Demi Moore's Miscarriage & How He Helped Raise Her Daughters At Age 26
Back in March 2022, the family revealed that the father-of-five was diagnosed with aphasia —though just this month Bruce’s diagnosis was updated to frontotemporal dementia. The group of women released an official statement February 16.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the devastating announcement read.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” the statement continued.