Bruce Willis Spotted Looking Optimistic With 2 Friends In First Sighting Since Dementia Diagnosis

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the February 16 statement shared to his spouse's Instagram read.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family members continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."