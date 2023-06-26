Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Brings Their 2 Daughters to See His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as Actor's Dementia Battle Continues
Emma Heming Willis and her daughters are taking time to honor Bruce Willis!
On Sunday, June 25, the model took her and the Die Hard actor's children Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, to visit her hubby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as his lifelike figure at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.
Emma shared a photo to Instagram of four sets of legs surrounding Bruce's plaque on the infamous Los Angeles landmark. In a clip from their adventures, the 68-year-old's youngest walked up to the wax statue and proclaimed, “Guys, it’s Dad!” before jokingly wagging her finger and adding, “You better be on your best behavior!”
“We’ve done this before,” Emma wrote above a third photo of the trio posing with the fake Bruce as his spouse planted a kiss on the wax version's cheek. “#ProudFamVibes.”
The sweet outing comes as the patriarch continues to battle dementia after being diagnosed earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, Bruce's daughter Tallulah Willis gave an update about her dad has been coping.
"These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office," the 29-year-old explained of Bruce in a recent interview. "Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility. That office has always been a kind of window into what he’s most interested in at any given moment."
Tallulah then recalled finding "a scrap of paper there on which he had written, simply, 'Michael Jordan.' I wish I knew what he was thinking."
"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room," she revealed. "He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day. One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."