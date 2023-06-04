Bruce Willis All Smiles as He Enjoys Family Outing to Disneyland Amid Dementia Battle: Photos
Bruce Willis is making the most out of life!
The actor, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2022, was seen enjoying a fun day at Disneyland with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two girls, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8.
In the video, which Emma posted to Instagram on June 1, the Die Hard star put his arm around one of his little girls while they were on the Splash Mountain ride.
"You better watch out," he said while on the attraction. "I think we're going to go again."
"You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana Bayou! Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain ⛰️😅#splashmountain #disneylandlove," Emma captioned the adorable clip.
Of course, people loved to see Bruce happy despite his grim diagnosis. One person wrote, "I love how he’s protecting her with his arm! Dad instincts, so sweet. ❤️," while another said, "Love seeing Bruce smile and with his family!! Thank you for sharing."
A third person added, "Thank you for sharing your sweet memories with us. I hope you all are able to create a lot more. ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the Willis clan revealed what the action star is going through last year.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the message read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."
Bruce's daughter Tallulah also gave an update on what her dad's day-to-day looks like now.
"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room," she revealed. "He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day. One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."