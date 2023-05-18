Bruce Willis THE END? Wife Admits 'Options Are Slim' With Dementia Treatment

"Last night I was lucky enough to see a screening of @maxlugavere and @chrisnewhard new documentary, Little Empty Boxes. Max chronicles his mother Kathy’s battle with dementia while he educates himself on everything he can do to help her. His love for his mother is powerful," the 44-year-old captioned a photo of herself with her friend Max Lugavere via Instagram on May 16. "His motivation to find answers from leading health experts is inspiring and then be so gracious to share that information is a true blessing. It would be an absolute disservice if this documentary is not on a screen near us soon. Thank you Max for being so brave and vulnerable to share the journey and spotlighting the importance of brain health."

She continued, "When you live the world of dementia you know that options are slim. But some won’t take that lying down which is how change is made and I got to witness the beauty in that last night. #dementiaawareness #brainhealthawareness #paintopurpose."