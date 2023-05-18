Bruce Willis THE END? Wife Admits 'Options Are Slim' With Dementia Treatment
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, got candid about the actor's dementia battle.
"Last night I was lucky enough to see a screening of @maxlugavere and @chrisnewhard new documentary, Little Empty Boxes. Max chronicles his mother Kathy’s battle with dementia while he educates himself on everything he can do to help her. His love for his mother is powerful," the 44-year-old captioned a photo of herself with her friend Max Lugavere via Instagram on May 16. "His motivation to find answers from leading health experts is inspiring and then be so gracious to share that information is a true blessing. It would be an absolute disservice if this documentary is not on a screen near us soon. Thank you Max for being so brave and vulnerable to share the journey and spotlighting the importance of brain health."
She continued, "When you live the world of dementia you know that options are slim. But some won’t take that lying down which is how change is made and I got to witness the beauty in that last night. #dementiaawareness #brainhealthawareness #paintopurpose."
Heming received a lot of love in the comments section, including one from Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, who wrote, "Look forward to seeing it!"
One person wrote, "It is something no one understands till they are living with it or have lived through it. I would always always support all you do xx ❤️ xx," while another added, "😍😍😍 incredible. Thank you for sharing. Will see! I’m battling and learning as I go with my mom’s dementia. Your posts and recs help so much. 😍."
As OK! previously reported, Heming and Moore, 60, are sticking together as the Die Hard alum's health deteriorates.
The two ladies spent Mother's Day with one anaother, along with their combined five daughters: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, Evelyn.
"What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌼 and we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion. We love you so very much Louetta 💓 #happymothersday," Heming captioned the snap of their family, which included Rumer's new baby, Louetta.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Last year, the family revealed what Bruce was going through.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the message read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."