Emma Heming Gets Choked Up Over 'Impossible' Decision to Move Dementia-Stricken Bruce Willis Out of Family Home

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming Willis is the first to admit how difficult it is to take care of Bruce Willis. The actor's wife, 47, got choked up at the End Well 2025 conference in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 20 when reflecting on his dementia battle. Emma's emotional moment came just a few months after she moved Bruce out of their family home so he can receive proper care.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis no longer lives with Emma Heming.

"These are hard decisions. These are impossible — I’m getting choked up thinking about it," she said. "They’re impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life." Emma claimed she made the "best and safest decision" for her family and tries her best to ignore detractors. "I knew by being honest and open about it, that it would be met with a lot of judgment," she revealed. Haters aside, her family has been fully supportive. "Because they know, they’re in it and I’ve got this beautiful blended family," she explained. "I also have Bruce’s mother, who is in her 90s. I have Bruce’s brother and sister and cousins and they have been so loving and supportive and nonjudgmental."

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming Went to Therapy Over Husband Bruce Willis' Dementia

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis is married to Emma Heming.

During her panel, the mom-of-two confessed she went to therapy before opening up about her choice. "It was interesting to see how much judgment and criticism about what a terrible person I am and how could I do this," she spilled. "But you know what I say is that if you are not on the front lines of this, in that person’s house day in, day out, 24/7, 365 days a year — then you don’t get a say and you don’t get a vote."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis No Longer Lives With Emma Heming and Their Kids

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis is suffering from dementia.

Now that Bruce no longer lives with her, their children's worlds have "opened up." "People don’t realize all the needs that go unmet behind closed doors and now our children’s needs are met," Emma detailed. "They are in a home where they can have playdates and sleepovers, these things that we don’t even think about." The British model described caregiving as "messy," but she is "go[ing] with the waves of it."

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have two kids.