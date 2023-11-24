OK Magazine
Bruce Willis Poses in Throwback Thanksgiving Family Photo Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle

bruce willis
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Emma Heming Willis shared a throwback snap of the Willis family in celebration of Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, November 23, the second wife of actor Bruce Willis uploaded the photo, which the Pulp Fiction alum's ex-wife, Demi Moore, originally shared back in March.

emma heming willis
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis tied the knot in 2009.

The picture showed the clan all smiles as they surrounded the patriarch, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February. The image featured Emma, Bruce, Moore and the actor's daughters: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love 🤍🧡 Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🧡,” the former model wrote.

Since the diagnosis, Emma has been very vocal about how Bruce's health has declined, prompting many people in the comments to show their support for her and the brood during their difficult time.

“He knows he is loved ❤️,” one user assured, while another added, “This is love and I hope Bruce has his clearer moments. But I see he has a good group of loving people around and you too. And I’m glad you can shed light on a form of dementia, which I and many know too little about. Have a good Thanksgiving🥰.”

bruce willis
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis share two daughters.

A third gushed, “I love your beautiful family ❤️ Happiest Holiday to all the Willis Fambam,” while a fourth praised Emma, saying, “I know Bruce is thankful you are his amazing wife❤️.”

As OK! previously reported, Emma has opened up about being the Die Hard star’s caretaker amid his heartbreaking dementia battle.

bruce willis
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share three daughters.

MORE ON:
emma heming
In a recent article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, the 45-year-old explained, "I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't."

"When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern," she wrote in the piece published on November 11.

bruce willis
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Bruce Willis' family announced his dementia diagnosis in February.

With her privilege, Emma has been able to do a lot of good by advocating and giving information to those in similar situations.

"I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood," she continued. "I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."

Source: OK!

"It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves," she noted.

"Hope is everything. I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed. I understand this disease more now, and I'm now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose — admittedly one I never would have gone looking for — using the spotlight to help and empower others," the brunette beauty explained.

