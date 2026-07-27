Bryce Alakai Dettloff Opens Up About Bullying Over Looks on 'Love Island USA'

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Bryce Alakai Dettloff, a contestant on Love Island USA, recently shared a surprising story about his childhood experiences with bullying due to his appearance. During an episode aired on June 7, Dettloff responded to a question from fellow islander Trinity Tatum about whether he “had an ugly face growing up.” His answer revealed a different narrative.

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Source: @brycealakai/Instagram Bryce Alakai Dettloff joked that he looked like a girl when he was younger but said girls at school still paid him plenty of attention.

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“No, I looked like a girl,” Dettloff stated, adding humorously, “But it is funny because all the girls liked me.” He then recounted a specific incident from middle school that highlighted his experiences with bullying and popularity.

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“I remember in middle school, I was in 7th grade and there was a girl in 8th grade who was the hottest girl in all the school,” he shared. She approached him and told him he was the “cutest guy ever.” Dettloff noted that this attention sparked jealousy among his male classmates, leading to bullying. “All the guys hated me and started bullying me for it. All the guys used to bully me because they thought I was better looking,” he explained.

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Source: @brycealakai/Instagram Bryce Alakai Dettloff revealed on 'Love Island USA' that he was bullied in middle school.

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The episode also featured other islanders sharing their personal stories. Gabriel Vasconcelos, another contestant, discussed a past encounter with a woman in her 50s. “I was out and I was having a good time with my friends. She started talking to me and she was hot as f--- for her age,” Vasconcelos recounted. This light-hearted moment contributed to the ongoing camaraderie and competition amongst the group.

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Source: @gvasconcelosv/Instagram Bryce Alakai Dettloff shared his story during a conversation with fellow contestant Trinity Tatum.

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Love Island USA continues to feature an intriguing mix of characters, including Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz and others, while navigating the complexities of romance and rivalry. However, the season faced controversy when contestant Vasana Montgomery was removed from the show due to resurfaced social media posts that revealed her use of a racial slur.

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Source: Love Island/Youtube Bryce Alakai Dettloff's comments added to a candid episode in which several contestants opened up about personal experiences.