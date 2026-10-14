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TikToker Bryce Hall Faces Felony Domestic Violence Charge, Rep Says 'These Allegations Are False'

Photo of Bryce Hall
Source: MEGA

Bryce Hall faced a felony domestic violence charge in Nevada as his representative denied the allegations.

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Oct. 14 2026, Updated 6:51 a.m. ET

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TikToker Bryce Hall is facing a felony domestic violence charge, while his representative has denied the allegations.

"These allegations are false, and we look forward to the facts coming out in court," Hall’s representative told E! News on October 13.

"We will be taking legal action against those responsible for spreading false and defamatory claims," Hall’s representative said.

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Image of Bryce Hall's representative denied the allegations and said legal action would be taken against those spreading defamatory claims.
Source: MEGA

Bryce Hall's representative denied the allegations and said legal action would be taken against those spreading defamatory claims.

According to court records obtained by the outlet, Hall, 27, was charged in Nevada on August 28 with coercion constituting domestic violence with the threat or use of physical force and one count of first-offense domestic battery.

An arrest warrant was issued on September 10, while a release order was entered on September 12.

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Bryce Hall Previously Addressed 2022 Arrest

Image of Bryce Hall discussed his 2022 arrest following a confrontation at a Los Angeles nightclub on the 'BFFs' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Bryce Hall discussed his 2022 arrest following a confrontation at a Los Angeles nightclub on the 'BFFs' podcast.

Hall also made headlines in 2022 following a confrontation at the HYDE nightclub in Los Angeles.

He later explained the incident on the "BFFs" podcast, clarifying that he was not charged after being placed under citizen’s arrest.

The influencer described a disagreement over his bill at the club.

"We were at HYDE, the club, and usually when we go there, we order a few bottles and we just get unnecessarily drunk," Hall said.

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Image of Bryce Hall recalled disputing a nightclub bill after claiming he was charged for three extra bottles of tequila.
Source: MEGA

Bryce Hall recalled disputing a nightclub bill after claiming he was charged for three extra bottles of tequila.

He continued, "One of the ladies tried to upcharge me an extra three bottles and I said, 'I definitely didn't order all of this, so I'm not paying for this.' And she's like, 'No, you did.' I'm like, 'I don't know how many drunk people you try to scam by saying that. I'm not that drunk. I didn't order six bottles of tequila.'"

Hall allegedly became involved in a confrontation with employees alongside fellow TikToker Josh Richards, who also discussed the incident on the podcast.

"It wasn't really like a fight. It was a little like, push back and forth, skirmish," Richards said.

Addison Rae Discussed Her Bryce Hall Breakup

Image of Addison Rae reflected on her relationship with Bryce Hall and their 2021 breakup in an interview with 'Rolling Stone.'
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae reflected on her relationship with Bryce Hall and their 2021 breakup in an interview with 'Rolling Stone.'

Hall also faced renewed attention in 2025 when his ex-girlfriend Addison Rae spoke about their relationship and 2021 breakup.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, the He's All That actress reflected on how the relationship shaped her approach to dating.

"I’m very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself," she said.

Adding to Hall's case, she said, "I think he cheated on me. He says he didn’t."

Addison Rae Goes Home star also recalled the difficulties surrounding their split.

"That was a s--- show," she said.

"He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess," Rae added.

At the time of the breakup, Hall also shared his frustration with how the situation was portrayed publicly in a series of tweets.

"The media paints me as the villain, it's actually so f----- lmao," he wrote.

"The petty is real," he added.

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