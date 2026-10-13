Halle Berry's Ex Says Their Son Wants to Testify Amid Custody War and Abuse Claims

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Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez are facing another dispute in their ongoing custody battle, with Martinez claiming their 13-year-old son, Maceo, wants to speak directly to a judge about allegations involving his mother. According to new court documents obtained by People, Martinez said Maceo wants to share his perspective during the former couple's upcoming custody hearings, including his account of an alleged incident on September 26.

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Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez said his 13-year-old son, Maceo, wants to testify during the former couple's upcoming custody hearings.

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The filing comes weeks after Martinez sought a restraining order, alleging that Berry grabbed their son by the neck and choked him during an argument. Berry has strongly denied the accusations.

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Martinez Said Their Son Wants to Be Heard

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez has alleged that Halle Berry grabbed their son by the neck during an argument on September 26.

In his declaration, Martinez argued, “He should have the opportunity to have his voice heard regarding what he experienced that night. If he is prevented from addressing the Court regarding these allegations, I fear that he would be dissuaded from reporting problems or potential abuse in the future.” Martinez also expressed concern that Berry would oppose their son's request to speak directly with a judge. “[Berry will try] to prevent our son from addressing the Court directly,” he stated, explaining that their son’s testimony will be “key to the Court learning the full truth about the events that occurred on September 26th.” “I am the parent who wants the truth to come out. I am the parent who does not want to suppress Maceo’s voice,” he wrote. “To the extent that Petitioner attempts to prevent our son from speaking with a Judge regarding what happened, I fear this is an attempt to escape culpability for what occurred.” He further alleged that Maceo had previously “complained to therapists in the past about his mother being physical with him.” “These people either downplay or dismiss his concerns,” Martinez claimed. “He already feels that people are prone to take dismiss any concerns he has about Petitioner.”

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Berry Denied the Allegations

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez claims Maceo wants to share his account of the incident directly with a judge.

As OK! previously reported, Martinez claimed the September argument began while Maceo was playing a virtual reality game. He also alleged that Berry had physically wrestled with their son on previous occasions and made racially charged remarks to him. Berry's legal team has disputed Martinez's account, arguing that the allegations are part of a broader effort to gain an advantage in their custody dispute. According to court documents obtained by OK!, Berry's attorneys said the case was about the Crime 101 actress' efforts to protect her relationship with Maceo and obtain treatment and educational support they believe he needs. "This case is not about domestic violence," Berry's lawyers declared. "More custody of Maceo is also a way for the willfully unemployed Olivier to extract more money from Halle for child support, which Olivier uses to support himself," her attorneys alleged.

Berry Called Her Ex's Account 'Absolutely False'

Source: MEGA Halle Berry's attorneys have disputed Oliver Martinez's allegations, arguing that his claims are tied to their ongoing custody battle.