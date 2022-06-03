On The Outs: Buckingham Palace Rejects Kim Kardashian's Pleas To Attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee Official Party, Spills Source

Representatives for The Kardashians star, who touched down this week in London with boyfriend Pete Davidson, reportedly asked for tickets to the Platinum Party on Saturday, June 4, but were denied. Aside from the Palace turning the American couple away, publicists at the BBC also rejected the power couple, so they will have to do what the rest of the world is doing and watch the event be broadcasted from the comfort of their couch.

"Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event," a source said to Daily Mail, "so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration."