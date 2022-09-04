Queen Elizabeth II Anxiously Awaits Next Royal 'Truth Bomb' From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle recently claimed she and Prince Harry upset the palace "just by existing," reportedly leaving Queen Elizabeth II anxious about what shocking bombshell they might drop next.
Although the Royal couple have been committed to telling the story behind their exit from the Royal family for several years now, a source shared that the Queen doesn't feel their "truth bombs" are appropriate.
"It is hard to see how what they’re doing would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public," the source explained.
"She doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be," the source added. "That will take its toll."
Her Majesty isn't the only one concerned about Meghan and Harry's loose lips. A source previously spilled to OK! that "everyone is frightened to be around them" due to their penchant for tell-all interviews.
"Anything you say might end up on the cover of an American magazine," a top advisor dished. "We were all bracing for the release of Harry’s book, no one knew Meghan would take it upon herself to strike first. Any chance of a meeting with family members is now off the table."
This comes days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected at a series of engagements in the U.K. The couple are set to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London next Thursday, before attending the One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester the following week. They will also fly to Germany to launch the 2023 Invictus Games, an event founded by Harry.
"It's highly likely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring a production crew with them to Germany and England in the coming weeks," royal commentator Natalie Oliveri said in late August. "After all, for this visit, they have no restrictions imposed by the royal family about what they can and cannot film."