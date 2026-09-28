Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden Kiss on 'Girls Night': Photo

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Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden shared a playful moment during a recent girls’ night out. The two friends were photographed sharing a kiss outside as they spent the evening together. Bunnie wore a black cropped tank top with camouflage cargo pants, a belt and a cross necklace. She completed the look with a patterned handbag and her blonde hair worn down.

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Source: @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden shared a kiss during a recent girls’ night out.

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Meanwhile, Stodden, who is married to TV producer Jared Safier, showed off a black crop top with matching leggings and strappy heels. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves as she leaned toward Bunnie for the sweet snapshot. The gal pals looked like they were having a great time as they posed outside after dark. Another photo from the night showed them standing side by side, smiling at the camera, while a third captured them posing with their arms raised.

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Bunnie Xo Opened Up About Dating Again

Source: @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM The friends posed for several photos together during their evening out.

The night out comes as Bunnie embraces a new chapter following her split from Jelly Roll after he filed for divorce on May 19. As OK! previously reported, Bunnie has said she's open to exploring new romantic possibilities following the end of her marriage. She also recently suggested that the person she falls for could be a woman. "I'm having a blast," Bunnie Xo, 46, said during the Thursday, September 3, episode of the "Open Book" podcast. She added, "And I’m just kind of, like, letting people breathe life into me, like, even if I’m not responding to them, just the messages that I get every day and just people being so sweet and the attention from the men and the women, because there’s tons of women in my DMs that want to date me."

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‘My Whole Team is Women’

Source: @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM Bunnie Xo is exploring a new chapter following her split from Jelly Roll.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host has continued to tease what dating might look like for her now. During the morning show, she suggested that her "soulmate could be a woman." "My whole team is women," she stated. Bunnie also joked that potential suitors were "coming out of the woodwork." While she'd rather meet someone "in real life," she admitted she had already "followed up" with at least one person who reached out to her privately.

Bunnie Xo Admitted She's Nervous About Dating

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo also admitted that she feels nervous about returning to the dating scene.