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Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden Kiss on 'Girls Night': Photo

bunnie xo courtney stodden kiss girls night
Source: MEGA; @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM

Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden shared a kiss during a girls’ night out.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden shared a playful moment during a recent girls’ night out.

The two friends were photographed sharing a kiss outside as they spent the evening together. Bunnie wore a black cropped tank top with camouflage cargo pants, a belt and a cross necklace.

She completed the look with a patterned handbag and her blonde hair worn down.

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image of Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden shared a kiss during a recent girls’ night out.
Source: @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM

Bunnie Xo and Courtney Stodden shared a kiss during a recent girls’ night out.

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Meanwhile, Stodden, who is married to TV producer Jared Safier, showed off a black crop top with matching leggings and strappy heels. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves as she leaned toward Bunnie for the sweet snapshot.

The gal pals looked like they were having a great time as they posed outside after dark.

Another photo from the night showed them standing side by side, smiling at the camera, while a third captured them posing with their arms raised.

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Source: @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM
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Bunnie Xo Opened Up About Dating Again

image of The friends posed for several photos together during their evening out.
Source: @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM

The friends posed for several photos together during their evening out.

The night out comes as Bunnie embraces a new chapter following her split from Jelly Roll after he filed for divorce on May 19.

As OK! previously reported, Bunnie has said she's open to exploring new romantic possibilities following the end of her marriage. She also recently suggested that the person she falls for could be a woman.

"I'm having a blast," Bunnie Xo, 46, said during the Thursday, September 3, episode of the "Open Book" podcast.

She added, "And I’m just kind of, like, letting people breathe life into me, like, even if I’m not responding to them, just the messages that I get every day and just people being so sweet and the attention from the men and the women, because there’s tons of women in my DMs that want to date me."

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‘My Whole Team is Women’

image of Bunnie Xo is exploring a new chapter following her split from Jelly Roll.
Source: @COURTNEYASTODDEN/INSTAGRAM

Bunnie Xo is exploring a new chapter following her split from Jelly Roll.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host has continued to tease what dating might look like for her now. During the morning show, she suggested that her "soulmate could be a woman."

"My whole team is women," she stated.

Bunnie also joked that potential suitors were "coming out of the woodwork." While she'd rather meet someone "in real life," she admitted she had already "followed up" with at least one person who reached out to her privately.

Bunnie Xo Admitted She's Nervous About Dating

image of Bunnie Xo also admitted that she feels nervous about returning to the dating scene.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo also admitted that she feels nervous about returning to the dating scene.

Despite being open to the idea of meeting someone new, Bunnie said she's still figuring out how she feels about getting back into the dating scene.

"But other than that, no DMs yet like that because I don’t know," she said, admitting she was "nervous" about entering the dating world again.

She went on to explain that she's approaching relationships differently this time around.

She continued, "I’m not out here doing, like, what everybody thinks I’m doing. Like, I’m really scared. It’s like, you have to move a kind of a certain way, obviously. … It’s definitely different than it was in 2016. I’m also a different person than I was in 2016."

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