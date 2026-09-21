Bunnie Xo, 46, and Dylan Wolf, 24, Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors With Flirty Outing Following Her Divorce From Jelly Roll: Watch
Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo's rumored romance seems to be heating up!
On Sunday, September 20, the star took to her Instagram to share a video of her and supposed new beau Dylan Wolf, 24, as they enjoyed a meal out at a Waffle House.
Bunnie Xo, 46, is making little effort to keep her new connection a secret just months after her divorce from country music star Jelly Roll was finalized.
In the clip, the two fed each other bites as they laughed with a few pals.
Many people in the comments section said Wolf looked like a "kid," as others told people to leave her alone over the age gap.
"I've lost so much respect for Bunnie. Such a disappointment," said one person.
Another commented, "It's still so hard to believe she's not with Jelly."
"Hey nobody says a thing when all these men date much, much younger women, so zip it when it comes to the reverse situation. Let Bunnie live her life," wrote a third.
A fourth claimed, "The miserable hags in the comment section outing themselves is making me laugh."
However, Bunnie Xo was quick to clap back at the haters, writing underneath the upload, "Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞 Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee."
Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Were First Spotted in July
Wolf and Bunnie Xo first sparked dating rumors at the beginning of July, when they were spotted kissing at Goodnight Nashville, Jelly Roll's bar in Tennessee.
At the time, she brushed off the PDA, telling fans she was "healing out loud" after her divorce from Jelly Roll, 41, which was finalized just ten days later.
The romance has seemingly been going strong, as she teased earlier this month that someone had her smitten.
"That one m--- that has you in a chokehold and has you standing in the middle of a store, smiling at your phone and replying," Bunnie Xo captioned a separate Instagram Reel on September 1.
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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Were Married for 10 Years
As OK! previously reported, Bunnie Xo's relationship to Jelly Roll ended in May when the country musician quietly filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.
Jelly Roll listed their date of separation as May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Bunnie Xo Was 'Scared' to Date Again
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host seems to be embracing this new chapter of her life after sharing that she was "nervous" to date again.
Bunnie Xo joked that potential love interests were "coming out of the woodwork," and while she'd prefer to meet someone in "real life," she confessed to "following up" with at least one person that slid into her DMs.
She continued, "I’m not out here doing, like, what everybody thinks I’m doing. Like, I’m really scared. It’s like, you have to move a kind of a certain way, obviously. … It’s definitely different than it was in 2016. I’m also a different person than I was in 2016."