COUPLES Bunnie Xo, 46, and New Boyfriend Dylan Wolf, 24, Pack on the PDA at Disneyland After She Defends Their Age Gap Source: MEGA/@XOMGITSBUNNIE INSTAGRAM They're not letting criticism get in the way of their romance. Larry Stansbury Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf aren't letting criticism get in the way of their romance! In videos shared on social media, the couple appeared happier than ever as they enjoyed several attractions at Disneyland.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM The new couple went to Disney together.

Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM Dylan Wolf admitted that he hadn't expected their relationship to develop the way it did.

"Growing up is optional 🏰 ✨🪄," she captioned the post. Bunnie Xo, 46, and Wolf, 24, looked smitten during their recent trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

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Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Enjoy a Romantic Disneyland Date

Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM The pair was also seen being affectionate throughout the outing.

The stars were seen riding a carousel together and dancing around the park, appearing playful and affectionate throughout the outing. They were also joined by a few others, including a few children. The videos offered another glimpse into the couple's blossoming romance, which has attracted plenty of attention since they were first linked over the summer.

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Bunnie Xo Defends Her 22-Year Age Gap With Dylan Wolf

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Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM Bunnie Xo is focused on her happiness rather than the opinions of strangers.

The Disneyland date came weeks after Bunnie Xo addressed criticism of her relationship with the much younger Netflix reality star. In September, the podcast personality shared a TikTok video documenting Wolf's first trip to Waffle House. The clip showed the pair sitting together in a booth as Wolf playfully fed the podcaster a bite of his pancake. "Hey guys, I'm having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞," she wrote in the comments section."Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee." The social media personality's response made it clear she's focused on her happiness rather than strangers' opinions.

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Dylan Wolf Says His Romance With Bunnie Xo Is 'Super Real'

Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/INSTAGRAM Dylan Wolf opened up about their relationship.

Wolf has also spoken publicly about his connection with Bunnie Xo, doing so at a September 29 interview at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in Los Angeles. "I think the air is pretty clear," Wolf spilled. "You know, having the time of my life with an amazing person, and I'm just happy that I'm here and get to be here." The Netflix personality admitted he hadn't expected their relationship to develop the way it did.

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Bunnie Xo Moves on After Her Divorce From Jelly Roll

Source: MEGA The couple cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce.