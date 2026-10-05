Bunnie Xo Packs on the PDA With Dylan Wolf After Defending Their 22-Year Age Gap

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Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf aren't letting the criticism surrounding their 22-year age difference get in the way of their romance. On Thursday night, October 1, the 46-year-old podcaster and the 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential reality star stepped out for dinner with friends at The Crabby Crab in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

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Source: MEGA; @DYLANNWOLF/INSTAGRAM Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf are continuing their romance despite criticism over their 22-year age difference.

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In the photos obtained by a publication, Bunnie Xo kept her look casual for the outing, wearing a black cropped tank top, bright red oversized sweatpants and white sneakers. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag while linking arms with Wolf, who sported a black T-shirt, olive-green pants, a black baseball cap and black-and-white Converse sneakers. The pair also weren't shy about showing affection during their dinner date. Photos from inside the restaurant captured the two sharing a kiss, with Bunnie Xo leaning toward Wolf as he stood close to her, one hand resting on his shoulder.

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Bunnie Xo Responded to Criticism Over Their Age Gap

Source: MEGA; @DYLANNWOLF/INSTAGRAM The couple stepped out for dinner with friends at The Crabby Crab in Sherman Oaks, Calif., where they were photographed sharing a kiss.

The latest public appearance comes just weeks after Bunnie Xo and Wolf visited Waffle House together. At the time, she posted a video of their date on social media and revealed that it was Wolf's first time eating at the restaurant. While the post offered a glimpse into their time together, it also attracted comments about their 22-year age difference. Bunnie Xo didn't hesitate to address the conversation, making it clear that she's enjoying this chapter of her life. “Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞,” she wrote. “Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee.”

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Dylan Wolf Said Their Connection Feels 'Super Real'

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo previously responded to comments about their age gap after sharing a video of their Waffle House date on social media.

Wolf has also opened up about their relationship, describing their connection as “super real” during a recent interview “I think the air is pretty clear,” Wolf told Us Weekly on September 29. “You know, having the time of my life with an amazing person, and I’m just happy that I’m here and get to be here.” He also admitted that he didn't expect their relationship to develop the way it did, saying he was “definitely caught by surprise” by their connection. “I’m happy,” he added. “I’m happy in this chapter of my life, and I hope it doesn’t change anytime soon.” Bunnie Xo and Wolf first made headlines as a couple in July, when they were spotted kissing at Goodnight Nashville, a Tennessee bar owned by Bunnie Xo's ex-husband, country singer Jelly Roll.

'I Am So Free'

Source: MEGA The couple was first spotted kissing in July at Goodnight Nashville, a bar owned by Bunnie Xo's ex-husband, Jelly Roll.